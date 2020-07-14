Georgetta Johnston Smith was born Nov. 6, 1939, at her parent's home on the river bottom of Dog Creek. The Johnston family moved to their new home and farm in 1945 near Nolin River to have more room for their growing family. Georgetta married Eugene Smith on Oct. 25, 1958, and had five children.
Georgetta was the ninth child of 14 siblings born to Ewell and Vera Johnston. She is survived by five sisters, Odaline, Lorena, Denise, Judy and Maryla; three brothers, Royce, Wayland and Dwight; four children, Douglas (Mary), Phillip (Tracie), Annette and Tom; six grandchildren, Alex, Jared, Wesley, Matthew, Amber and Dustin; and two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Maxwell. Georgetta and Eugene also raised Mickey and Steve Johnston, sons of Georgetta's brother, Armond, following his death in 1977.
Preceding Georgetta in death were her husband, Eugene, and son, Gil.
Georgetta grew up working on the Johnston family farm alongside her brothers and sisters where she learned farming, cooking, gardening, caring for children by attending to her younger siblings, the value of a strong Catholic faith, and importance of family.
She went to Wax grade school and attended St. Paul Catholic High School where she met her future husband Eugene Smith. They were married in 1958, started a family in '59 and moved to their own farm in '62 with three young children. Georgetta's "Johnston family farm experiences," paid off with raising her own children, tending crops, canning and sewing.
Georgetta and Eugene took a risk in 1974 when they purchased a general store. While Eugene decided to rename the place "Smitty City," it was Georgetta's hard work and smile that made the venture a success. She developed repeat customers and made several friends. The "Lake People" as she called them drove past their hometown stores to stop and shop with Georgetta. To this day, you see Smitty City shirts and hats around the state.
In 1976, Georgetta and Eugene, along with their children, moved back to the family farm and together physically built the home they lived in until their deaths. Eugene worked in the public while Georgetta oversaw the raising of tobacco, pickles, vegetables, fruits and maintaining a well-manicured lawn like no other, along with raising five children and two nephews.
Georgetta and Eugene loved to travel. They bought an RV in the '70s and used it for lots of vacations and made it a goal to see as many states and landmarks as they could during their lifetime. They turned their travel bug into a part-time job in the '90s when they pulled campers across the country to dealerships in several states.
Georgetta was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's Disease and dementia in 2017. She fought hard against these. But ultimately, along with the heartache of losing Eugene and Gil, her body tired and gave way to the diseases.
Georgetta was a smart, strong, hard working woman. She was a lady. She was a Christian. She was a kind and loving mother, sister, and friend. Georgetta was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, the church choir, parish council and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Eugene's mom Grandma Bertha Smith was overheard saying, "Georgetta was the best thing that ever happened to Eugene." Her children know the depth of those simple words. She will be missed by many. Rest in peace, Georgetta Smith.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Brian Johnson and Father Babu Kulathumkal officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson.
The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.