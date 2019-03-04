Georgia Viola Embry Wilson, 84, formerly of Watershed Road in Caneyville, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Edmonson Nursing and Rehab Center in Brownsville.
Survivors include one son, David Thomas Wilson (Sandy) of Sweeden.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years and the love of her life, Floyd David Wilson; and her parents, Elva and Elma Bozarth Embry.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019