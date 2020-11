Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerlene "Jean" Feinberg, 89, of Falls of Rough, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.



Survivors include her sons, Richard, Alfred and David, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



No immediate service is planned because of COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



