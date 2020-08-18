1/1
Gilbert Clemons
1927 - 2020
Gilbert Clemons, 93, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 23, 1927, to the late James and Eliza Alvey Clemons in Grayson County. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Hazelwood Clemons, who passed away on Aug. 1, 2020.

Gilbert is survived by a sister, Rosalyn Pierce; a sister-in-law, Peggy VanMeter; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial follows in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at rogersollerfh.com.

Published in The Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
