Gladys Laverne Crain, 71, of Millwood, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She was a former dispatcher at the LaRue County Detention Center and a former employee of Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, J.B. Crain; one son, Chuck Crain (Tina) of Buffalo; one grandson, Joe Tucker; one great-grandson, Jack Tucker; three sisters, Vickie Kahill (Vic), Judy Alford and Norma Alford, all of Hodgenville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Raymond and Mintha L. Montgomery Alford; and two sisters, Barbara Barnes and Virginia Gail Thompson.
In accordance with the governor's mandate, a private funeral service was held Monday, April 27, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, with Brother DeWayne Gibson officiating. Cremation was chosen.
Condolences may be made at www.bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2020