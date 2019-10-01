Gladys Tucker, 99, formerly of Grayson County, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Signature Health Care in Hartford.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol Swift (Eddie) and Sharon Mathis (Jerry), both of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Murrell Tucker; one daughter, Sheryl Tucker; and her parents, Orville and Grace Rock Wilson.
In keeping with her wishes, visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. A private burial will follow.
