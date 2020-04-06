Granvil Lee Salmon, 81, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 55 years, Dena Payton Salmon; and three sons, Teddy Salmon (Patty), Billy Salmon (Tami) and Jason Salmon (Glenda).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fonzy and Maggie McClellan Salmon.
The funeral services and burial will be private.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2020