Granville Cornett, 81
Granville Cornett, 81, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, formerly of Grayson County, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
He was a 1956 graduate of Caneyville High School, where he was a member of the Purple Flash basketball team.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Harper Cornett; daughters Sandra Whitehead of Jacksboro, Sharon Johnson of Hixson, Tennessee, and Jennifer Orick of Jacksboro; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers William Bryan Cornett of California, Thomas Cornett of Oklahoma and Curtis Arnold Cornett of Louisville; sisters Edith Ann Olson of Florida, Barbara Ellen Gollwitzer of Illinois and Maime Cornett of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Arthur and Gracie Caudill Cornett.
The funeral was Wednesday, June 26, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home in LaFollette, Tenn. Burial was in Bakers Forge Cemetery in LaFollette.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019