Gregory Dale Farris, 56, of Louisville, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Louisville.
Survivors include his children, Jennifer Smith and Tessa Goodman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Tessie Ellen Harrell Farris.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Duff Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonandhunt.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019