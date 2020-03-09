Hardin Stewart, 87, of Caneyville, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the V.A. Hospital in Louisville.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War, and was Quarter Master while stationed at Fort Lee, Va., from 1953 to 1955.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Stewart; and one son, Andy Stewart (Miranda).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Calvin and Sudie May Anderson Stewart.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2020