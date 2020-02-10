Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Clements. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Clements, 85, of Evansville, Ind., formerly of Falls of Rough, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Evansville.

He was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Waverly, the son of the late Walter and Lucy Clements and was the sixth of eight children.

He attended St. Ann's in Morganfield and St. Vincent's Academy in Union County. He served in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division after graduating from high school. He later attended Bailey Technical School in St. Louis.

Harold married Janice R. Stodghill of Pride in 1958 at St. Ann Parish in Morganfield.

His early career included working in the aerospace division of McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He took great pride in his involvement in the Mercury and Gemini Projects, which included a period at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He completed his career with McDonnell Douglass working on aerospace and defense projects.

Boating became one of Harold's passions while raising his family. He taught his children to swim, waterski and enjoy life on the water with family and friends. This passion became a business in 1975 when Harold and Janice founded Clements Marine in Falls of Rough. The couple built a thriving business with a focus on their customers, and many of those customers became life-long friends. They operated Clements Marine until 2014.

Harold and Jan attended St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Axtel and St. Mary of the Woods in McQuady. In 2017 they received the Sophia Award from the Diocese of Owensboro for their exemplary stewardship in the church.

Harold was involved in the Boy Scouts of America and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus. He taught his children the value of hard work and independence.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, survivors include his children, Terry Clements (Cristine) of Evansville, Brian Clements (Miranda) of Nashville, Tenn., and Tina Clements of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Calvin, Branden, Kyle, Rebecca, Jack, Tarik, Rami and Sophia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, with the Rev. Tony Stevenson and the Rev. Freddie Byrd officiating. Burial is in St. Ann Cemetery.

Visitation is 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.

Memorial contributions can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2532 Waterbridge Way, Evansville, IN, 47710 or to the .

