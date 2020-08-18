Harold Elmore was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Grayson County and died Aug, 15, 2020, in Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Iona Elmore Denmark.
He lived in Louisville for more than 25 years and moved to Savannah, Georgia. He was a hair stylist with J.C. Penney in Savannah and Elizabethtown. In 1999, he married Carolyn Shartzer Jones and moved from Savannah to Leitchfield. He retired from J.C. Penney in 2002.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing and reading the Bible. He also loved to travel. He attended Clarkson Baptist Church for 20 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was also in the Marine Reserves for two years.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carolyn; one stepson, Frank Jones and his wife, Francis; four step-grandchildren, Jordon Barrett, Sean and Travis England and Madison Lacefield; one great-granddaughter, Audry Grace Barrett; two brothers, Bob (Treasa) Elmore of Leitchfield and David Denmark (Kim) of Florida; and one sister, Debbie Denmark of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at a later date for family and friends at Antioch Church Cemetery under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home with the Rev. J.R. Smiley and the Rev. Arnold Moon officiating.
