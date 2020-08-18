1/
Harold Elmore
1939 - 2020
Harold Elmore was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Grayson County and died Aug, 15, 2020, in Leitchfield.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Iona Elmore Denmark.

He lived in Louisville for more than 25 years and moved to Savannah, Georgia. He was a hair stylist with J.C. Penney in Savannah and Elizabethtown. In 1999, he married Carolyn Shartzer Jones and moved from Savannah to Leitchfield. He retired from J.C. Penney in 2002.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and reading the Bible. He also loved to travel. He attended Clarkson Baptist Church for 20 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was also in the Marine Reserves for two years.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carolyn; one stepson, Frank Jones and his wife, Francis; four step-grandchildren, Jordon Barrett, Sean and Travis England and Madison Lacefield; one great-granddaughter, Audry Grace Barrett; two brothers, Bob (Treasa) Elmore of Leitchfield and David Denmark (Kim) of Florida; and one sister, Debbie Denmark of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at a later date for family and friends at Antioch Church Cemetery under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home with the Rev. J.R. Smiley and the Rev. Arnold Moon officiating.

Online condolences can be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
