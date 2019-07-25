Harold Hodge, 75, of Clarkson, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Springview Nursing and Rehab Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one son, Stacy Hodge.
He was preceded in death by one son, Darrin Hodge; and his parents, Gilbert and Blanche Logsdon Hodge.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019