Harold Lee Darnell, 64 of Leitchfield, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Janice "Susie" Darnell; one son, Nicholas Darnell; and his mother, Anita Darnell.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Leonard Darnell.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Leitchfield First Baptist Church. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019