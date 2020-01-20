Harry Tex Scott, 72, of Blowtown, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Springview Health and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his children, Thomas Scott of Caneyville and Rae Ann Blankenship of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Newton Scott; and his parents, Charlie and Nancy Decker Scott.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Bill Newton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
