Hattie Mae Ferguson, 88, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab Center.
Survivors include her daughters, Priscilla Dye, Cindy Tucker and Sheila Stone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard H. Ferguson; and her parents, Ervin Marion and Eva Marie Embry Schultz.
The funeral is noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in Antioch Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019