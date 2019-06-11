Hazel Ruth Saltsman, 85, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born on June 13, 1933, in Grayson County, the daughter of the late John and Della Mae Harp Saltsman.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and gardening.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Nathan Saltsman; one son, Benny Saltsman (Margaret); one daughter, Peggy Simcoe (Dez); 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Pauline Newton; and one brother, James Owen Saltsman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Sarah Newton, Dolly Wilson, Jewel West and Annie Haycraft.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Ed Cockriel and Brother Jerry Decker officiating. Burial is in Blowtown Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on June 12, 2019