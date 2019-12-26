Helen Elizabeth Bush (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY
42726
(270)-242-2171
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Clarkson, KY
Obituary
Helen Elizabeth Bush, 73, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was the daughter of Elmer J. Bush and Anna Hale Bush. She was a homemaker and member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
She is survived by eight children, Susan Crabtree, Michael Mefferd, Mark Mefferd, John Ismay, Kim Strittmatter, Shawnery Nicely, Nichole Thomas and Tammy Widmer; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Probus; and two brothers, Gene Bush and Eddie Bush.
The funeral Mass is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record on Dec. 27, 2019
