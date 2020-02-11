Henry H. Neff, 80, of Big Clifty, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his sons, Chris Neff (Bobbie), Billy Neff (Tonya) and Joey Neff (Shannon).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Opal Neff; and his parents, Henry Louis and Clarene Richie Neff.
The funeral is noon Friday, Feb. 14, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Eveleigh Cemetery.
Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 12, 2020