Henry Thomas Crawford, 94, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he fought in World War II, receiving a Purple Heart and three Bronze Stars in addition to other medals and ribbons. He was a member of the Grayson County VFW No. 12175.
Survivors include his children, Sherry Jeffries of Louisville, Bill Crawford (Kathy) of Leitchfield, Gail Stein (Jim) of New Albany, Ind., and Bob Crawford (Terri) of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty Jo Crawford; and his parents, Clive V. and Brownie Harris Crawford.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on May 11, 2019