Or Copy this URL to Share

Herschel A. Dodson Jr. (Junior), 72, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.



Survivors include two sons, Brian Dodson of Hudson and Michael Dodson of West Chester, Ohio; a daughter, Sallie Basham of Caneyville; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Cremation was requested by the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store