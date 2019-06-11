Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer Joseph "Joe" Gregory. View Sign Service Information Trent-Dowell Funeral Home 308 South Hardin Street Hardinsburg , KY 40143 (270)-756-2172 Send Flowers Obituary

Homer Joseph "Joe" Gregory, 83, of Hudson, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.



He was born in Hudson on July 28, 1935, the son of the late Homer and Ilene Keesee Gregory. Joe retired from GE Appliance Park in 1991 after 35 years of service and was a member of International Union of Electrical Workers Local 761.



He attended Madrid Pentacostal and Hudson Community Church. He loved his family, fishing and NASCAR.



He was fascinated with hummingbirds and attended the Hummingbird Festival at Land Between the Lakes with his sisters.



Joe is survived by his son, David Gregory (Patricia) of Constantine; one granddaughter, Amanda Fentress of Hardinsburg; two great-granddaughters, Emma Kate and Hallie Beth Fentress; three brothers, Damon Gregory (Janice) of Hawesville, Norman Gregory (Holly) of Hudson and Terry Gregory (Holly) of Leitchfield; two sisters, Glenda Tucker (Ronnie) of Hudson and Connie Kintner (Tom) of Leitchfield; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne; one brother, Danny; and one sister, Linda.



The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Hudson Community Church, with the Rev. Jimmy Tucker and Brother Billy Laslie officiating. Burial is in Hudson Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church.



Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hudson Cemetery or the Madrid Cemetery.



