Houston M. Elmore
1937 - 2020
Houston M. Elmore, 83, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Norton's Hospital in Louisville.

He was born on April 30, 1937, in Chattaroy, W.Va., the son of the late Virgil Amos and Exie Beatrice Meredith Elmore.

He was a retired electrician for Peabody Coal Company. He enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time with his family and was an avid UK fan. He was a member and organizer of the UMWA, the IBEW and previously served as an elder of the Church of Christ. Upon his passing he was a member of the Mill Street Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Jean Hart Elmore; two daughters, Cheryl Jean Cole of Popular Bluff, Mo., and Rebecca "Becky" Ann Miller (Harold) of Leitchfield; an adopted daughter, Teresa Elmore Cruz; seven grandchildren, Hannah Lael Cole-Wells (Steve), Jordan Leigh Marshall, Ian Michael Cole (Baileigh), Isabelle Lynn Patterson (Todd), Isaac David Miller (Morgan), Stefan Thomas Miller (Samantha) and Micah Skelton; and five great-grandchildren.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Ruby Elmore Booth, James Arthur Elmore, Homer Eugene Elmore, Virgil Elmore and Joyce Ann Elmore Harp.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at family farm, 10098 Anneta Road, Leitchfield, with family officiating. Private burial is in Anneta Cemetery. A private visitation is before the funeral, so friends are asked to arrive for the service after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Friends and family attending the funeral are asked to park at a few designated places across the street from the house, as well as the parking lot at Anneta Baptist Church. Those attending will be asked to remain in a designated area that will be roped off, and may bring their own chairs. They will be able to walk through for viewing at the end of the funeral.

The family politely asks for attendees to practice social distancing and offer their condolences to the family from a safe distance during the final walk through at the end of the funeral. The family appreciates everyone's cooperation.

Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
