Howard Zetro "Sonny" Tomes, 80, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, July 30, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Tomes; one son, Howard T. Tomes; and one stepson, Adam Ramsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Essie Carwile Tomes.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019