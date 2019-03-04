Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hulan Scott "Freck" Cannon. View Sign

Hulan Scott "Freck" Cannon, 69, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at his home.



Freck was the son of the late Sam and Mary L. Decker.



He was a charter member of The Little Church. He was saved in a revival being held at Pleasant View Church on March 30, 2008. Freck enjoyed and lived life to the fullest. He shared his love of fishing, boating and hunting with many friends, kids and family, teaching them the ways of the land, safety and fun and leaving them with many precious memories and stories of their adventures.



Freck and his wife, Mary, enjoyed spending time with their church family, family and friends, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.



Freck is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Gibson Cannon; daughter Missy Fentress (Allan); son Kenny Cannon (Brandy); five grandchildren, Allie Dotson (Tim), Kyler Cannon (Raven), Ryan Cannon (Camber), the boys' mom Danielle Joyce (Joey), Bailey and Kendra Cannon, Christian and Skylar; two great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Maggie Dotson; five siblings, Mary Lou Cannon, Georgia Williams (Fairley), Harry Cannon (Rita), Felix Cannon (Jill) and Ricky Jo Cannon; one sister-in-law, Diane Cannon; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Hillard Ray Cannon, Alberta Nell Shartzer, and Jerry Cannon.



The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at The Little Church on Shrewsbury Road, with Brother William Dodson and Brother Marvin Dodson officiating. Burial is in the Family Cemetery.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, and from 8 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the assist with funeral expenses.



Condolences may be made at



Hulan Scott "Freck" Cannon, 69, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at his home.Freck was the son of the late Sam and Mary L. Decker.He was a charter member of The Little Church. He was saved in a revival being held at Pleasant View Church on March 30, 2008. Freck enjoyed and lived life to the fullest. He shared his love of fishing, boating and hunting with many friends, kids and family, teaching them the ways of the land, safety and fun and leaving them with many precious memories and stories of their adventures.Freck and his wife, Mary, enjoyed spending time with their church family, family and friends, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.Freck is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Gibson Cannon; daughter Missy Fentress (Allan); son Kenny Cannon (Brandy); five grandchildren, Allie Dotson (Tim), Kyler Cannon (Raven), Ryan Cannon (Camber), the boys' mom Danielle Joyce (Joey), Bailey and Kendra Cannon, Christian and Skylar; two great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Maggie Dotson; five siblings, Mary Lou Cannon, Georgia Williams (Fairley), Harry Cannon (Rita), Felix Cannon (Jill) and Ricky Jo Cannon; one sister-in-law, Diane Cannon; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Hillard Ray Cannon, Alberta Nell Shartzer, and Jerry Cannon.The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at The Little Church on Shrewsbury Road, with Brother William Dodson and Brother Marvin Dodson officiating. Burial is in the Family Cemetery.Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, and from 8 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the assist with funeral expenses.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield

306 West Main St. P O Box 90

Leitchfield , KY 42755

270-259-4061 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close