Service Information Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors 2373 Elizabethtown Road Leitchfield , KY 42754 (270)-259-4566 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Watson and Hunt Funeral Home Leitchfield , IN View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Watson and Hunt Funeral Home Leitchfield , IN View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church Millerstown , IN View Map

Imogene Meredith Belcher, 84, took her last breath on Earth and caught her first glimpse of heaven at her home in Florida on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by love.

Our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, educator and friend was born in Grayson County in December 1934.

After graduation from Western Kentucky University, she began her teaching career at Cherry Springs, a one-room schoolhouse, from 1954-1969.

She taught at Clarkson Elementary before moving to Henderson County to become the first female principal in the state of Kentucky at Robards Elementary. Later she rose to assistant superintendent of Henderson County Schools.

She then worked at the Grayson County Board of Education for children with special needs and wrote grants for various school systems throughout the state.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church and Leitchfield Woman's Club, past president of the Wax Fire Department, board of directors of Lincoln Trail and a Kentucky Colonel.

Imogene was a shepherd and a safe place for so many children throughout this community and the state of Kentucky. She fought for justice for those who could not advocate for themselves. She modeled integrity, honesty and a level of excellence that consistently exceeded expectation. Every decision, action and encounter stemmed from her love of life, her family and community.

Ms. Belcher enjoyed singing, writing music, gardening, canning, refinishing and collecting antiques, politics and traveling.

She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman with the heart of a warrior. What a beautiful, purpose-filled life written by our Creator.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Buell and Nina Haycraft Meredith, and her husband, Thomas Belcher.

Her love of life lives on through her two children, daughter Deanna Ashby and son Ken Childress; and her six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as "Momma Jean."

She was the sister of Maxine Edwards and Larry Meredith. She had five nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Millerstown with Brother Charles Bell officiating. Burial is in the Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.

Condolences may be made at

