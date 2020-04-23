Jack Clayton Golden, 86, of Martin, Tenn., formerly of Cornith, Texas, Leitchfield and Caneyville, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in an automobile accident in Dresden, Tenn.
He was born in Vienna, La. After his parents were killed in a car accident when he was 2, he grew up in the Louisiana Methodist Orphanage along with his older brother and sister. He graduated in 1959 from Bethel College in McKenzie, Tenn., where he played basketball and met the love of his life, Regina Pryor Golden. They had been married almost 60 years at the time of her death in 2018.
Mr. Golden was a teacher in Clarksburg, Tenn., Caneyville, Horse Branch,Leitchfield and Little Elm, Texas. He was also the campus director of the Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home in Denton, Texas. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall and with a friendly and outgoing personality, he is remembered by many former students as the "tallest man we'd ever seen and one of the nicest." He attended First Baptist Church in Martin.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Philip Smartt of Dresden; a daughter-in-law, Donna Golden of Denton, Texas; grandchildren Stephen Smartt of Dresden, Jonathan Smartt of Martin, Clay and Kellie Golden of Denton, Texas, and Trevor and Chelsea Chapman of Allen, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Stella and Iris Golden, and Laila and Lydia Chapman.
In addition to his wife, he preceded in death by his son, Jeryl Golden; his parents, William and Gertrude Golden; his brother, William T. Golden; and his sister, June Golden Marshall.
A video memorial service has been posted online at https://youtu.be/7oNE912GNUQ or on the Facebook page of Lisa Golden Smartt.
Published in The Record on Apr. 24, 2020