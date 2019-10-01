Jacqueline Ann Prewitt Green, 87, of Clarkson, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her children, Dr. Kenneth Green (Patsy), George Green (Jacqueline), Betty Mahanna (John), Charles Green (Debbie) and Gary Green.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Green; and her parents, James Frances and Tina Ree Lile Prewitt.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019