James “David” Woosley
James "David" Woosley, 57, of Caneyville, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Webster Woosley; two stepsons, Carlos Mont Webster (Becky Belcher) and Daniel Webster (Jennifer); four grandchildren and a god-son.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Curtis Woosley Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at Dermitt Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
