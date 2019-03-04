James "J.R." Barton (1937 - 2019)
James "J.R." Barton, 81, of Caneyville, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at his home.

Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Fayetta Hayse Barton of Caneyville; one daughter, Kim Cannon (Mike) of Falls of Rough; and one son, Bryan Barton (April) of Falls of Rough.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Barton; and his parents, Ottie and Jewel Maiden Barton.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Layman Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a Masonic service at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019
