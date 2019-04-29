Send Flowers Obituary



He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired law enforcement officer for the U.S. Mint.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Lou Edwards of Midway; and one daughter, Lisa Grim (Larry) of Frankfort.

He was preceded in death by his parentts, Lovel and Ila Mahurin Edwards.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Mahurin Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at



James C. "JC" Edwards, 90, of Midway, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at The Home Place in Midway.He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired law enforcement officer for the U.S. Mint.Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Lou Edwards of Midway; and one daughter, Lisa Grim (Larry) of Frankfort.He was preceded in death by his parentts, Lovel and Ila Mahurin Edwards.The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Mahurin Cemetery.Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close