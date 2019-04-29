James C. "JC" Edwards, 90, of Midway, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at The Home Place in Midway.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired law enforcement officer for the U.S. Mint.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Lou Edwards of Midway; and one daughter, Lisa Grim (Larry) of Frankfort.
He was preceded in death by his parentts, Lovel and Ila Mahurin Edwards.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Mahurin Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019