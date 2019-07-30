James Clifton Dorsey, 87, of Big Clifty, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
Survivors include two sons, Farron Dorsey (Carolyn) and Trent Dorsey (Rose), both of Big Clifty.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Dorsey; and his parents, Floyd and Beulah Lewis Dorsey.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Broadway Missionary Baptist Church. Burial is in New Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, which is in charge of arrangements, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 31, 2019