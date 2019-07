James Clifton Dorsey, 87, of Big Clifty, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.Survivors include two sons, Farron Dorsey (Carolyn) and Trent Dorsey (Rose), both of Big Clifty.He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Dorsey; and his parents, Floyd and Beulah Lewis Dorsey.The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Broadway Missionary Baptist Church. Burial is in New Lone Oak Cemetery.Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, which is in charge of arrangements, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the church.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.