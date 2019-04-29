Send Flowers Obituary



James "Walt" Decker, 81, of Leitchfield, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.Survivors include his wife, Linda Decker of Leitchfield; two daughters, Pamela Aird of Louisville and LaWanna Scott (Mark) of Caneyville; one son, James Decker (Elisha) of Peonia; two stepsons, John Gross and Michael Gross (Serena), both of Big Clifty; and two stepdaughters, Janet Cook (Donald) and Rebecca Nelson (Paul), both of Clarkson.He was preceded in death by one daughter, Wanda Lee Decker; one son, Douglas Decker; and his parents, James H. Decker and Vertie Decker Thompson.The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in McGrew Church Cemetery in Anneta.Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

