James Douglas Higdon, 61, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 25, 1958, in Leitchfield, the son of James Altus Higdon and Wanda Jean Pierce Higdon.
He worked as a sales manager for Reynolds Corp. for 12 years. He enjoyed horses, going to the lake, camping, trading anything he could and working, He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and loved his dogs. He attended St. Paul School for first through eighth grades and graduated in 1976 from Grayson County High School. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Haycraft Higdon of Leitchfield; his mother, Wanda Jean Pierce Higdon; his children, Jaime Elizabeth Musa (Tony) of Mansfield, Texas, and April Lynne Birch (Jarrod) of Bowling Green; two grandchildren, Jackson Daniel Birch and Theodora Quinn Musa; three brothers, Pat Higdon (Phyllis) of Clarkson, David Higdon (Renee) of Leitchfield and Jonathon Higdon (Tracey) of Clarkson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Altus Higdon, and one grandchild, Joshua Daniel Birch.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Jim Butler officiating. Burial is in Rock Creek Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, with prayer services at 6 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Steve Hohman, and from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019