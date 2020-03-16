James E. Young, 88, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Stella Ruby Rochelle Young of Leitchfield; and five children, Debbie Glasscock (Terry) and Freida Alexander (Perry), both of Leitchfield, Jimmy Young (Dawn) and Donnie Young (Rhonda), both of Raleigh, N.C., and Sharon Messick (Jim) of Perkiomenville, Penn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gerthia Campbell Young.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2020