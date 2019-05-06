James Gary Husband Jr., 58, of Falls of Rough, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Husband of Falls of Rough; a daughter, Elizabeth Burrell (Quentin) of Hardinsburg; and his mother, Mary Husband of Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Gary Husband Sr.
The funeral is noon Wednesday, May 8, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial is in McQuady Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to OHRH Foundation for Hospitality Suites.
Condolences may be made at trentdowell.com.
Published in The Record on May 7, 2019