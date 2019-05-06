Service Information Trent-Dowell Funeral Home 308 South Hardin Street Hardinsburg , KY 40143 (270)-756-2172 Send Flowers Obituary



Survivors include his wife, Shannon Husband of Falls of Rough; a daughter, Elizabeth Burrell (Quentin) of Hardinsburg; and his mother, Mary Husband of Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Gary Husband Sr.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, May 8, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial is in McQuady Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to OHRH Foundation for Hospitality Suites.

Condolences may be made at



