The Rev. James Howard Ross, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Gray, Ga.
Survivors include his children, James Wendell Ross, Crystal Dawn Black (Chris) and Russell Dean Hack Sr. (Deana), all of Gray, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Clara Juanita Ross; and his parents, Bernie and Earskel Fauber Ross.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in New Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019