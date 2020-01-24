James Lloyd Miller, 75, of Leitchfield, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his children, James Miller, Bonnie Miller, Sheila Miller, and Wendy Haycraft (Charlie), all of Grayson County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Jewell Dennis Miller.
Cremation was chosen, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 25, 2020