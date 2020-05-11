James "Mike" Newton, 61, of Leitchfield, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his wife, Dinah Newton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Mary Nelson Newton.
Private funeral services will be held. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Leitchfield Masonic Lodge No. 236 (67 Public Square, Leitchfield KY, 42754) or the Grayson County Moose Lodge (289 Alex Drive, Falls of Rough KY, 40119).
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on May 12, 2020