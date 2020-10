Or Copy this URL to Share

James Robert "Bussie" Frank, 84, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, June Cockrel Frank; two daughters, Cinda Cummings and Daphney Allen; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with burial in New Hope Cemetery in Caneyville.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store