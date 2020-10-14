James S. Ravenscroft, 63, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Tammy Nugent Ravenscroft of Leitchfield; a stepson, Tristan Nugent; a daughter, Tammy Saltsman; a son, Rocky Ravenscroft; and his grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Sanders Cemetery.



Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday and resumes at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

