James S. Ravenscroft
James S. Ravenscroft, 63, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Nugent Ravenscroft of Leitchfield; a stepson, Tristan Nugent; a daughter, Tammy Saltsman; a son, Rocky Ravenscroft; and his grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Sanders Cemetery.

Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday and resumes at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
