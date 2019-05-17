Jason Barry Wilkerson, 70, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his son, Barry Wilkerson of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Wilkerson and Connie Haycraft Basham.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Mulberry Flats Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on May 18, 2019