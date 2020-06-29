Jay C. Young, 69, of Horse Branch, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Parks Young; three children, Dwight Young (Debbie), Diane Whobrey (Mike) and Daniel Young (Sherrie); and seven grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with burial in Richland Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



