Jay C. Young, 69, of Horse Branch, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Parks Young; three children, Dwight Young (Debbie), Diane Whobrey (Mike) and Daniel Young (Sherrie); and seven grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with burial in Richland Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
