Jeremy Braydon Sanders
2000 - 2020
Jeremy Braydon Sanders, 20, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Cecilia.

He was born July 21, 2000, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Jeremy Scott and Denise N. VanMeter Sanders.

He was a waiter who enjoyed swimming, playing basketball and tennis, riding motorcycles, playing the cello and spending time with friends.

He is survived by two sisters, Candice Jordan Sanders of Leitchfield and Kaitlyn Nicole Sullivan of Missouri; a nephew, Adrain Ledrew Sanders of Leitchfield; an uncle, Jeffrey Thomas Sanders of Leitchfield; a close cousin Bryce Sanders of Elizabethtown; paternal grandparents, Irvin and Ronella Logsdon Sanders of Leitchfield; maternal grandmother, Judy VanMeter; and close friends, Ethan Carter, Noah Carnes, Dakota Keown, Bryson Lowe, Tommy Duvall and Cameron Frisby.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Danielle Tapio, and his maternal grandfather, Coy VanMeter.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Matt Milam will officiate. Burial is in Williams Cemetery.

Visitation is at 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home. All those in attendance will be required to wear masks in keeping with the governor's orders.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

Online condolences can be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
