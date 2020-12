Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeremy Craig Woosley, 40, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.



Survivors include his parents, Romie Dale and Jackie Stewart Woosley of Leitchfield; and two brothers, Aaron Woosley and Kyle Woosley.



The funeral will be private the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in South Union Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store