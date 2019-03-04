Jeremy Lynn Daniels, 33, of Clarkson, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his father, Tony Daniels (Mary Johnson) of Brownsville; and his mother, Ruby Mae Prentice of Clarkson.
A graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Beech Grove Cemetery in Caneyville.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
