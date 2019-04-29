Jerline Mae Lacefield, 81, of Caneyville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her children, Laverne Embry, John Kendelle (Amanda), Martha Stinson (David), Regina McCrady (Donald), Viola Williams (Timmy), Cleveland Lacefiled Jr., Vonetta Marcum (Harold) and Charles Lacefield (Timmie).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland Lacefield; and her parents, Robert Lincoln and Lucy Mae Kiper Frank.
The funeral is noon Saturday, April 13, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in Frank & Embry Cemetery in Caneyville.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Frank & Embry Cemetery Fund c/o Caneyville Memorial Chapel.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019