Jerry Allen Nugent, 78, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Louisville.
He was born June 16, 1942, in Sadler, Grayson County, the son of the late Dorsey Nugent and Ruby Uella Joyce Nugent.
He was a line worker at Ford Motor Company who enjoyed collecting and trading guns, fishing and collecting and trading cars. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and scooters, often riding with his brother, Dennis. He was a member of Leitchfield First General Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Bill Nugent of Louisville; his brother, Dennis Nugent and his wife, Ada; his niece, Tracy Swift; two great nephews, Cody and Jacob Swift; and the mother of his child, Brenda Embry Hach.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by Dennis (Dee) Nugent.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. CDT Thursday, Aug. 6, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Gary Embry will be officiating. Burial will be in Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
