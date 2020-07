Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Earl Delacey, 78, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.



Survivors include two daughters Laura Wilson of Clarkson and Toni Warren of Culpeper, Virginia; three grandchildren, and eight adopted grandchildren.



Memorial services are at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.



Visitation begins at noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

