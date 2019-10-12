Jerry L. Mathis, 76, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Bowling Green.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1943, in Leitchfield, the son of the late John and Gertrude Blanton Mathis.
He was a retired truck driver for American Freightways who enjoyed farming, drag racing and going to the races, fishing, messing with his chickens, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Hanging Rock Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sharon Mathis; one daughter, Amy Snyder (Wendell); two grandchildren, Kenzie Cummings (Noah) and Kole Snyder; two sisters, Georgia Key and Debra Mathis; two brothers, Johnny Mathis and Lloyd Mathis; three sisters-in-laws, Carol Swift, Elaine Mathis and Debbie Mathis; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Willard Mathis; and one sister, Shirly Mathis.
The funeral is noon Monday, Oct. 14, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Jerry Dunaway officiating. Burial is in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 13, 2019